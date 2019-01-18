Kura Oncology up 3% on encouraging tipifarnib data in pancreatic cancer
Jan. 18, 2019 11:06 AM ETKura Oncology, Inc. (KURA)KURABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Thinly traded Kura Oncology (KURA +3.4%) is up on light volume following its announcement that lead candidate tipifarnib may be effective in treating certain pancreatic cancer patients based on a retrospective analysis of a previously conducted Phase 3 study called INT-11. Specifically, patients with lymph node or liver metastases and those with no abdominal pain appear most likely to benefit. The data are being presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.
- INT-11 enrolled 688 pancreatic cancer patients. Its primary objective was evaluating the effectiveness of tipifarnib + chemo agent gemcitabine compared to gemcitabine + placebo. Treatment with tipifarnib failed to show enough of an effect on overall survival (OS) in the overall population but did demonstrate longer median OS in patients with no abdominal pain (n=155) with 48% less risk of death (10.2 months vs. 5.9 months; hazard ratio = 0.52; p<0.0001). The company says the absence of abdominal pain may serve as a surrogate of clinical benefit in these patients.
- Tipifarnib also showed a treatment effect in patients (n=67) with nodal or distant (liver only) metastases. Median OS in the nodal group was 12.8 months vs. 8.2 months in the gemcitabine + placebo arm with 54% less risk of death (hazard ratio = 0.46; p=0.01) and 10.2 months vs. 5.9 months with 30% less risk of death (hazard ratio - 0.70; p=0.02) in the liver metastases group. The cancer in both groups expressed high levels of a gene called CXCL12 which the company says tipifarnib downregulates.
- Tipifarnib inhibits an enzyme called farnesyl transferase. Interfering with its function inhibits protein farnesylation, a key signaling process in cancer initiation and development. Farnesyl transferase inhibitors have shown particular promise in blocking HRAS (an oncogene) farnesylation.