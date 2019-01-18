Crude oil rallies as China said to offer plan to eliminate trade imbalance

Crude oil surges to six-week highs after China reportedly has offered to ramp up its purchases of U.S. imports over six years to $1T/year, with the goal of eliminating its trade surplus with the U.S.; WTI +3.4% to $53.87/bbl, Brent +2.8% to $62.92/bbl.

Both benchmarks are ~4% higher this week, on pace for a third consecutive week of gains following a three-month collapse in oil prices.

Crude futures already were higher OPEC production fell sharply last month, easing some concerns about prolonged oversupply.

“The combination of production cuts by OPEC+ (especially the Saudis) and tightening sanctions on Iranian oil exports have brought the market close to balance,” Jefferies analysts say.

Oil companies trade broadly higher: XOM +0.8%, CVX +2.1% , BP +1.4% , RDS.A +1.8% , COP +1.4% , MRO +2% , APA +1.3% , APC +1.8% , DVN +1.7% , RIG +3.5% , NE +2.2% , ESV +3.3% , SLB +7.2% , HAL +2.2% , BHGE +2.1% .

