Canadian annual inflation 2% in December
Jan. 18, 2019 11:25 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Canada inflation rose 2% Y/Y beating consensus of 1.7% in December, giving some welcome respite to a central bank that was criticized earlier this month for being too hawkish with its monetary policy.
- The Bank of Canada had said after its last policy-making meeting it still expects to have to raise interest rates this year to reach a 'neutral' policy level,
- Core inflation, which excludes gasoline, was up 1.7% from a year earlier and fell by 0.2% from the previous month.
- The Bank of Canada aims to keep inflation at 2%, the midpoint of a target range of 1% to 3% over the medium term.
- Source: Investing.com
- ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA