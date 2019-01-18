Cnooc seeks to double proven reserves, exploration projects by 2025
- Cnooc (CEO +1.2%) says it aims to double its exploration projects and proven oil and gas reserves in seven years, and expects to make a record investment to boost exploration projects and reach its target.
- “We faced adverse geological conditions as offshore oil and gas fields age. More exploration projects are being moved to deep water area, but these are both risky and costly,” says Cnooc head geologist Xie Yuhong, adding that the volatility in global oil prices added pressure on the company to rein in expenses.
- Cnooc reported 2.613B boe in net total reserves by year-end 2017, the best level since 2008.