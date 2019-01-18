Telecom Italia -6.3% after slide in EBITDA

Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) is 6.3% lower on the NYSE today after yesterday's preliminary release showed an expected organic drop to 2018 domestic EBITDA.

The news was out during NYSE trading hours yesterday, but today's move tracks a 7.2% decline for the company's stock today in Milan.

That release comes from TI's new management, led by Elliott Management -- which could again face a stand-off with top shareholder Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) for control at the next shareholder meeting. Elliott wrestled control of the company from Vivendi last spring.