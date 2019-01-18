Virginia rejects most of Dominion's $6B grid modernization plan

Jan. 18, 2019
  • Virginia regulators reject a majority of Dominion Energy's (D -0.1%) grid transformation proposal, including smart meter deployment and other modernization efforts.
  • The 10-year proposal would have cost ~$6B, with the first three-year phase pegged at $1.5B, and the State Corporation Commission says Dominion failed to prove its plan was cost effective.
  • The regulator approves Dominion's physical and cyber security plans, but the denials will send the company back to the drawing board in the development of a smarter and more efficient grid.
  • Virginia's denial follows a trend of states including Kentucky and Massachusetts that have balked at the cost of smart meters, and a slowdown in the deployment of advanced metering infrastructure, which is considered fundamental to the next generation electric grid.
