A plan for Fannie and Freddie coming soon?

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +10.6% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +7.7% ) gain after a report that the acting head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency intends to unveil within weeks a plan to bring the government-sponsored enterprises out of conservatorship.

Joseph Otting, who's leading the FHFA while Mark Calabria awaits Senate confirmation, told agency employees at a meeting on Thursday about the development, MarketWatch reports, citing an attendee.

An FHFA spokesperson, though, told MarketWatch that there was a discussion about ending government conservatorship of the two mortgage giants, but added that nothing was mentioned about details or timing.

Fannie and Freddie have been under government control since the 2008 financial crisis.

