Long list of names seen hiking dividends next week

According to Bloomberg BDVD, the following S&P 500 stocks are expected to raise payouts next week:

Aimco (NYSE:AIV) to $0.40 from $0.38, Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to $0.42 from $0.41, Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) to $0.34 from $0.32, Air Products (NYSE:APD) to $1.20 from $1.10, Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) to $0.55 from $0.53, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to $0.33 from $0.30, JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) to $0.25 from $0.24, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to $1.03 from $1.00, Linde (NYSE:LIN) to $0.8625 from $0.8250, Moody's (NYSE:MCO) to $0.50 from $0.44, 3M (NYSE:MMM) to $1.48 from $1.36, NiSource (NYSE:NI) to $0.205 from $0.195, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) to $0.85 from $0.80, Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to $1.20 from $1.1247 (annual), Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to $0.12 from $0.0933, Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to $0.90 from $0.80, Yum (NYSE:YUM) to $0.42 from $0.36.