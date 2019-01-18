Schlumberger +8% after upbeat guidance, lower 2019 capex

Schlumberger (SLB +7.8% ) shares are on track for their biggest one-day gain since 2011 following the company's upbeat guidance for 2019, seeing clear signs that E&P investments are beginning to normalize.

SLB says it will spend less in 2019, expecting capital spending of $1.5B-$1.7B vs. $2.2B in 2018, driven by lower spending in North America, CEO Paal Kibsgaard said during today's earnings conference call.

"Future investments will likely be much closer to a level that can be covered by free cash flow," Kibsgaard said about SLB's U.S. operator customers, adding that the company had built "significant flexibility" into its 2019 operating plan.

Brian Youngberg, a senior energy analyst for Edward Jones, says the downward capex guidance helps solidify the safety of SLB's dividend.

Cowen's Marc Bianchi reiterates an Outperform rating and $48 price target on the stock, noting positives from SLB's Q4 results include cash flow generation, reduced debt and a 44% increase in orders for its OneSubsea unit.

Stephens analyst Tommy Moll likes SLB’s lower capex outlook but warns "an increased capital discipline focus in North America (in a lower commodity environment) implies a lower-than-expected range (and a reduction in activity levels)."