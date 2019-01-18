BASF wins EU conditional approval for Solvay's nylon business

Jan. 18, 2019
  • The European Commission gives conditional approval to BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY +3.4%) acquisition of the nylon business of Belgian rival Solvay (OTCQX:SVYSF).
  • The EU antitrust regulator says Solvay must divest its facilities in France, Poland and Spain to a single buyer to guarantee competition in Europe, and requires the creation of a production joint venture in France for the production of adipic acid.
  • BASF agreed in 2017 to buy Solvay's nylon business for €1.6B ($1.8B) to boost its engineering plastics portfolio and improve access to growth markets in Asia and South America.
