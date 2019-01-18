Study links opioid prescriptions to marketing spend

A study just published in JAMA Open Network conducted by researchers at Brown University found a strong link between the amount spent on marketing by opioid manufacturers and the number of prescriptions written by doctors, leading to a rise in opioid overdose deaths.

Specifically, when drug makers increased their marketing spend by $5.29/1,000 population the number of opioid prescriptions jumped 82% which led to a 9% rise in opioid-related deaths a year later (time period analyzed: August 1, 2013 - December 31, 2015).

The DEA's Jordan Trecki cautions that prescription opioids are only part of the opioid crisis since many deaths result from the abuse of illegal drugs like heroin and illicitly produced fentanyl. FDA-approved painkillers account for ~40% of opioid overdoses.

