Daseke rides Dane Capital call higher
Jan. 18, 2019 12:42 PM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)DSKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) runs up a 9.51% gain to trade at its highest level of 2019.
- While there's pretty vibrant rally going in the trucking sector as a whole off solid earnings, Daseke is easily leading the pack after being identified by Dane Capital Management early today as being undervalued.
- "Daseke now trades at an extremely undemanding 4.4x 2019 EV/EBITDA, based on our estimate of $200mn of EBITDA," notes the firm.
- The long call on Daseke is part of Dane's thesis that SPACs in general were hit hard by tax loss selling, fund redemptions, concerns about interest rates and a recession, and in cases, a lack of a strong institutional appreciation for the names.