NextEra's FPL plans to install more solar panels than any regulated utility
Jan. 18, 2019 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)
- NextEra Energy's (NEE +0.2%) Florida Power & Light subsidiary unveils an initiative to install 30M solar panels across the state by 2030, with an aim of reducing carbon emissions by 67% over the period.
- The company says its "30-by-30" plan would make Florida a world leader in solar energy and FPL the largest producer of solar energy among U.S. regulated electric companies.
- FPL does not release a capacity goal for its rollout, but some solar experts estimate the plan will mean total installations of 8-10 GW or more.
- FPL, the electricity provider for more than 10M people in Florida, has secured solar sites throughout the state for its plan, including a deal last year for 1,287 acres in Palm Beach County.