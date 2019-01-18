NextEra's FPL plans to install more solar panels than any regulated utility

Jan. 18, 2019 12:56 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)NEEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • NextEra Energy's (NEE +0.2%) Florida Power & Light subsidiary unveils an initiative to install 30M solar panels across the state by 2030, with an aim of reducing carbon emissions by 67% over the period.
  • The company says its "30-by-30" plan would make Florida a world leader in solar energy and FPL the largest producer of solar energy among U.S. regulated electric companies.
  • FPL does not release a capacity goal for its rollout, but some solar experts estimate the plan will mean total installations of 8-10 GW or more.
  • FPL, the electricity provider for more than 10M people in Florida, has secured solar sites throughout the state for its plan, including a deal last year for 1,287 acres in Palm Beach County.
