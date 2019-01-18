Stocks' gains persist amid signs of a trade thaw
Jan. 18, 2019 1:04 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Major U.S. stock averages take an uncharacteristically steady path upward amid signs that China-U.S. trade tensions are thawing.
- The S&P (+1.4%) is on track to close at its highest since Dec. 6--but it's still early and anything can happen.
- Nasdaq gains 1.3% and the Dow rises 1.5%.
- All 11 S&P sectors are in the green, with industrials (+2.1%) and materials (+1.9%) leading the charge.
- Utilities (+0.07%) and real estate (+0.2%) are the only sectors up less than 1%.
- Names on the rise: Boeing (+2.0%), General Dynamics (+2.2%), 3M (+2.2%), Freeport-McMoRan (+3.3%), and DowDuPont (+22.3%).
- Oils rallies 2.9% to $53.57/barrel; gold sinks 0.8% to $1,282.40/ounce.
- While stocks climb, 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 2.79%.
- Dollar Index +0.3% to 96.39.
