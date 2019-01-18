Stocks' gains persist amid signs of a trade thaw

Jan. 18, 2019 1:04 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Major U.S. stock averages take an uncharacteristically steady path upward amid signs that China-U.S. trade tensions are thawing.
  • The S&P (+1.4%) is on track to close at its highest since Dec. 6--but it's still early and anything can happen.
  • Nasdaq gains 1.3% and the Dow rises 1.5%.
  • All 11 S&P sectors are in the green, with industrials (+2.1%) and materials (+1.9%) leading the charge.
  • Utilities (+0.07%) and real estate (+0.2%) are the only sectors up less than 1%.
  • Names on the rise: Boeing (+2.0%), General Dynamics (+2.2%), 3M (+2.2%), Freeport-McMoRan (+3.3%), and DowDuPont (+22.3%).
  • Oils rallies 2.9% to $53.57/barrel; gold sinks 0.8% to $1,282.40/ounce.
  • While stocks climb, 10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 4 basis points to 2.79%.
  • Dollar Index +0.3% to 96.39.
  • Previously: China offers path to cut U.S. trade deficit; stocks extend gains (Jan. 18)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.