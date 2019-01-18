Disney provides financials on direct-to-consumer reorg
- In an SEC filing, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) provides recast financial results for the past three years to reflect its most recent business-unit reorganization and give insight into its growing direct-to-consumer business.
- That's not changing anything materially, but provides additional information to investors before the company's Feb. 5 earnings report, which will be organized under the new structure.
- With transfers to the Direct-To-Consumer and International Unit, for the year ended Sept. 29, 2018, revenues would have been $3.414B ($3.049B transfers from Media Networks, $246M from the old Consumer Products & Interactive Media unit and $119M from Studio Entertainment). Some $738M in loss-making operations also would have been in the new unit instead of elsewhere.
- International cable nets and investments in Hulu and Vice moved from Media Networks to DTCI, along with addressable advertising and its operating costs. Some minor DTC businesses that were in three other segments are now in DTCI as well.
- The company has structure and management in place to drive DTC growth, CEO Bob Iger says: “Acquiring BAMTech enabled us to enter the DTC space quickly and effectively, as demonstrated by the success of ESPN Plus. The service surpassed 1M subscribers in its first five months and continues to grow as it expands its content mix, all of which bodes well for our upcoming launch of Disney Plus."
- The company will also discuss the DTC business in greater detail at an April 11 investor day, including a demonstration of Disney Plus and a first look at exclusive original content for the service.