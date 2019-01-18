`Fear index' starts the year in decline
- The so-called fear index is on pace for its biggest one-month decline in three years, according to FactSet data.
- The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, uses S&P 500 options to assess volatility over the next 30 days and tends to trade inversely to stocks.
- So far in January, stocks have been rising more than falling, in stark contrast to the wide swings in the market during November and December.
- At 11:10 AM ET, the VIX was at 17.40, a decline of about 31.6% so far in January. If it closes Friday about that level, it would be the largest decline since March 2016, when it fell 32.1%.
- At about 1:30 PM ET, the VIX is 17.66.
