`Fear index' starts the year in decline

Jan. 18, 2019 1:48 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • The so-called fear index is on pace for its biggest one-month decline in three years, according to FactSet data.
  • The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, uses S&P 500 options to assess volatility over the next 30 days and tends to trade inversely to stocks.
  • So far in January, stocks have been rising more than falling, in stark contrast to the wide swings in the market during November and December.
  • At 11:10 AM ET, the VIX was at 17.40, a decline of about 31.6% so far in January. If it closes Friday about that level, it would be the largest decline since March 2016, when it fell 32.1%.
  • At about 1:30 PM ET, the VIX is 17.66.
  • Previously: Scorecard for the markets in 2018 (Jan. 1)
