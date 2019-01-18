FDA rejection of Immunomedics' TNBC candidate not related to clinical data

Immunomedics (IMMU -26.4% ) is currently trading ~16% above the intraday low of $11.57 as bargain hunters move in after shares plummeted in reaction to the FDA's rejection of its marketing application seeking approval for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) sacituzumab govitecan for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The company says the CRL cited issues with Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), adding that no additional clinical or preclinical data are needed. It plans to meet with the agency as soon as possible to clarify what needs to be done to support a refiling.