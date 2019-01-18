Yahoo Sports launching nighttime mobile NBA show

Verizon's (VZ +0.5% ) Yahoo Sports is teaming up with Turner Sports (T +1.1% ) and the NBA on a new almost-nightly built-for-mobile show called The Bounce.

It's available via Yahoo Sports' site and its iOS/Android app, starting on Monday at 5-8 p.m. ET.

Following that launch, the show will appear five nights a week (Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday) from 8-11 p.m. ET through the regular season.

The show will feature analysis, live scores, in-progress highlights and social media integrations and a rotating roster of analysts.

Yahoo provides live out-of-market games via the NBA League Pass.