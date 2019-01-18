Permian crude price pushes to highest since March on lower supply

WTI crude oil in Midland, Tex., is trading at the smallest discount to benchmark Nymex crude futures since March, as supply in January falls below previous estimates.

A cold snap in parts of the Permian Basin earlier this year caused some production curtailments, reducing available supply this month.

WTI Midland +$1.30/bbl to $2.25 under WTI at Cushing, Okla., and West Texas Sour crude at Midland +$1.40/bbl to $2.25 below WTI Cushing, according to Bloomberg data; both last tested their current levels in March.

Heavy-medium sour crudes in the U.S. Gulf Coast also are surging this week due to reduced supply of similar grades from sources including Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Canada.

Permian producers include EOG, PXD, LPI, FANG, SN, COG, CRZO, CXO, DVN, NFX, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, AR

Source: Bloomberg First Word