Schlumberger could abandon bid for Russia's EDC, CEO Kibsgaard says

Schlumberger (SLB +8% ) says it will withdraw its application for the acquisition of a stake in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling if it is unable to obtain approvals soon.

"We’re going to make one final attempt and approach over the coming weeks," SLB CEO Paal Kibsgaard said during today's conference call. "And if we see no clear path to obtaining the needed approvals, we are likely going to withdraw our application."

SLB first announced in 2017 it would buy a stake in EDC, Russia’s largest oilfield services provider.

SLB shares are sharply higher after cutting its spending plan and offering upbeat guidance for 2019.