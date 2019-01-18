Canaccord cuts iPhone sales estimates

Canaccord Genuity cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings and sales estimates for 2019-20 on "tepid sales" for the iPhone.

The firm now expects 177M iPhones sold in 2019 (was: 180M) and 191M in 2020 (was: 194M).

Canaccord says the iPhone XR has "muted" demand due to the "inferior quality perception" from the aluminum case and lack of HD screen.

The firm maintains a Buy rating and $190 price target citing the company's growing install base and high-margin Services and Other Products.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.