Canaccord cuts iPhone sales estimates

Canaccord Genuity cuts its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings and sales estimates for 2019-20 on "tepid sales" for the iPhone.
The firm now expects 177M iPhones sold in 2019 (was: 180M) and 191M in 2020 (was: 194M).
Canaccord says the iPhone XR has "muted" demand due to the "inferior quality perception" from the aluminum case and lack of HD screen.
The firm maintains a Buy rating and $190 price target citing the company's growing install base and high-margin Services and Other Products.
Source: Bloomberg First Word.
