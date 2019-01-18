Selling pressure on Tesla picks up

Selling pressure on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to build, with shares now showing a 13.2% drop on the day.

Shares swapped hands below $300 for a short bit before recovering a little.

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas has a thought on today's action.

"While it’s appropriate to see Tesla expectations being managed downward (and consensus should fall), we see Elon Musk’s letter as giving Tesla bears a platform to dominate sentiment until the company reports 4Q results expected in February," he writes on his Equal-weight pick.