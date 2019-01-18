Alliant Energy started with Equal Weight rating at Barclays

Jan. 18, 2019 3:13 PM ETAlliant Energy Corporation (LNT)LNTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Alliant Energy (LNT +0.4%) is initiated with an Equal Weight rating and $45 price target at Barclays, which says the utility offers a "compelling growth profile and low earnings volatility" but at a current valuation that accurately reflects the company's quality.
  • The firm forecasts ~$1.5B in capital spending on wind and renewable generation to push LNT's EPS growth during FY 2017-20 CAGR to the top end of the 5%-7% guidance range.
  • Barclays believes a 10% premium is justified given LNT's execution track record, strong organic rate base growth, low customer bill inflation expectations, and a healthy backlog of distribution modernization opportunities.
  • But the firm also does not believe the delta between the trading multiple and its target multiple plus a 3.4% dividend yield provides enough upside to warrant an Overweight rating.
