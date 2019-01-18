UBS starts tackling CEO succession plan: Bloomberg

Jan. 18, 2019 3:15 PM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)UBSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • UBS Group (UBS +0.7%) is looking to strengthen its management talent to prepare for CEO succession at the world's largest wealth manager, following a series of high-profile executive departures.
  • Not that CEO Sergio Ermotti, 58, has any plans of leaving soon.  In October, he said he'll continue at the job as "long as I have the energy and the passion for what I do."
  • Ermotti and Chairman Axel Weber publicly emphasize the bank's internal talent, but also privately acknowledge the need to add outside executives to bolster their ranks, Bloomberg reports.
  • Recent departures include Andrea Orcel, a top dealmaker who left to take a post at Banco Santander that was later rescinded, and former wealth head Juerg Zeltner.
