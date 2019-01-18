Trump reportedly wants to revive infrastructure push; materials stocks gain
Jan. 18, 2019
- Construction names U.S. Concrete (USCR +6.1%), Vulcan Materials (VMC +2.3%), Eagle Materials (EXP +4.1%) and Summit Materials (SUM +5.2%) all enjoy strong gains after reports say Pres. Trump is trying to revive support for his stalled $1T infrastructure plan.
- The White House held a high-level meeting Tuesday led by National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow to chart potential paths forward, CNBC reports.
- Among issued said to have been debated were reform in the permitting process, support for energy industry projects in the Permian Basin and potential revenue from a controversial hike of the federal gas tax.