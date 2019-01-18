Hedge funds bleed cash in Q4, HFR says

Hedge funds saw investors pull $22.5B of funds in Q4, the largest quarterly outflow since Q3 2016, says Hedge Fund Research.

Large fund outflows were concentrated in several firms that closed and returned capital to investors, with about two dozen firms experiencing net asset outflows of more than $500M for the quarter. About a dozen firms received net asset inflows of more than $500M during the quarter.

Equity hedge funds, the largest strategy of industry capital, led outflows and performance-based declines, with estimated net redemptions of $16.8B; equity sub-strategy outflows were driven by Fundamental Value funds with outflows of $6.7B.

By contrast, Event-Driven strategies received an estimated net asset inflows of $6.4B for the quarter.

