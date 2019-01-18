Siemens-Alstom rail merger set to be rejected by EU authorities - Reuters

The European rail champion planned by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +2.2% ) and Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY -3.3% ) has failed to win over European Union antitrust regulators despite German and French backing, Reuters reports.

The EU veto, to be announced early next month, could push Siemens to float its own in-house rail technology division, called Siemens Mobility, according to the report.

Germany and France support the deal, saying it would help secure the competitiveness of the European rail industry, but the view of European Competition Commissioner Vestager is that Europe cannot build industrial champions by undermining competition.

The rail merger deal would have created the world’s second largest rail company, with combined revenues of ~€15B ($17.05B).

