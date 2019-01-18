ArcelorMittal to build its first ever desalination plant in Brazil - Reuters

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) is set to build its first-ever desalination unit in Brazil to handle unforeseen water needs at its steel plant in Espírito Santo state, Reuters reports.

The unit is aimed at lessening MT’s dependence on state water utility company Cesan and avoiding production cuts at times of water crises as the state suffered in 2015-16, says Jorge Ribeiro, president of operations at MT’s Brazilian flat steel division.

MT is in the final stages of selecting a company to build the plant, Ribeiro tells Reuters, adding that the decision likely will come next month, with companies from the U.S., India and Spain showing interest.