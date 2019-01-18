ING to cut bonuses after money-laundering fine: Bloomberg

Jan. 18, 2019
  • Dutch lender ING Groep (NYSE:ING) says bonuses will be "significantly smaller" in the wake of record fines that it will pay to resolve a money-laundering investigation, Bloomberg reports.
  • Although a spokesman declined to specify by how much 2018 bonuses will be cut, he said it won't be halved from 2017's level.
  • The fine will affect every department, not just top executives and compliance officials.
  • In France, BNP Paribas (BNPQF, BNPQY) and Societe Generale (SCGLF, SCGLY) are also said to consider cutting bonuses. Deutsche Bank reportedly plans to cut about 10% of its bonus pool.
  • Previously: Deutsche Bank to trim bonus pool by ~10%: Bloomberg (Jan. 8)
