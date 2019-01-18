Chubb estimates Q4 net cat loss of $505M after tax

Jan. 18, 2019 4:25 PM ETChubb Limited (CB)CBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Chubb  (NYSE:CB) sees Q4 net catastrophe loss of $585M pretax, or $505M after tax.
  • The quarter's tax rate on catastrophe losses is 13.7%. As a result, the company now expects the core operating effective tax rate for the quarter to be 1.5-2.0 percentage points above the high end of the previously announced range.
  • Estimates include previously reported loss estimates related to the California and Hurricane Michael of $475M pretax and $75M pretax related to other worldwide weather events in the quarter.
  • The remaining $35M pretax is from loss development related to natural catastrophes occurring in the first three quarters of the year.
  • Previously: Chubb estimates Q4 loss from California wildfires about $195M after tax (Dec. 3, 2018)
