Soon-Shiong, Tribune Publishing enter standstill deal

Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong and affiliates have entered into a standstill and voting agreement with Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to last until June 30, 2020.

During that period, the "PSS parties" won't solicit proxies or look to influence votes, try to influence management or take actions that would require the company to make a related public announcement.

Those parties also agreed to vote shares in favor of board-recommended candidates and to vote along with the board on any change of control transaction.