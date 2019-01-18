WhiteHorse JV to invest in lower midmarket debt
Jan. 18, 2019
- WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio form a joint venture to invest in lower middle-market senior secured debt facilities.
- The company and STRS Ohio will provide up to $125M of subordinated notes and equity to the joint venture, with WhiteHorse providing up to $75M and STRS Ohio ponying up to $50M.
- The JV plans to seek up to $250M in third-party financing, resulting in up to $375M in lending capacity.
