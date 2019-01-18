WhiteHorse JV to invest in lower midmarket debt

Jan. 18, 2019 4:33 PM ETWhiteHorse Finance (WHF)WHFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio form a joint venture to invest in lower middle-market senior secured debt facilities.
  • The company and STRS Ohio will provide up to $125M of subordinated notes and equity to the joint venture, with WhiteHorse providing up to $75M and STRS Ohio ponying up to $50M.
  • The JV plans to seek up to $250M in third-party financing, resulting in up to $375M in lending capacity.
  • Previously: WhiteHorse Finance reduces debt under credit facility (Nov. 20, 2018)
