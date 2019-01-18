Two Markel CATCo execs are out
Jan. 18, 2019 Markel Corporation (MKL)
- Markel (NYSE:MKL) says Markel CATCo CEO Anthony Belisle and Alissa Fredericks, Markel CATCo CEO - Bermuda, are no longer with the company.
- After governmental inquiries into loss reserves recorded in late 2017 and early 2018 at Market CATCo Investment Management Ltd and its subsidiaries, Markel Corp. hired outside counsel to conduct an internal review.
- During the review, Markel found violations by Belisle and Fredericks of Markel policies relating to an undisclosed personal relationship.
- The review relating to the loss reserving continues with no conclusions yet reached.
- Two senior Markel executives will take over management and oversight of Markel CATCo, and the company will begin a search for a new CATCo CEO.