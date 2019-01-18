Stocks surge on growing trade optimism, waning growth concerns
Jan. 18, 2019 4:50 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Stocks wrap up their fourth straight week of gains, lifted by trade talk optimism and waning concerns about the U.S. economic outlook.
- For the week, the Dow tallied a 3% gain, the S&P climbed 2.9%, the Nasdaq rose 2.7% and the Russell 2000 added 2.4%.
- Today's presumed catalyst was a Bloomberg report highlighting China's willingness to eliminate the U.S. trade imbalance, including an apparent offer to boost the amount of U.S. imports so the trade balance with the U.S. would be eliminated by 2024.
- All 11 S&P sectors finished higher on the day, led by the energy (+1.9%), industrials (+1.9%), financials (+1.7%) and materials (+1.6%) groups.
- Even with the day's gains, relatively light trading volume during the week indicated some investors were still waiting on the sidelines; today's volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.99B shares vs. the 8.44B share average over the previous 20 trading days.
- U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, pushing the yield on the two-year note up 5 bps to 2.61% and the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.78%.
- WTI February crude oil surged to six-week highs, settling +3.3% to $53.80/bbl; for the week, the U.S. benchmark gained 4.3%.