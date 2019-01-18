FCPT closes eight more property sales under WPG deal
Jan. 18, 2019 5:02 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)FCPT, WPGGQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor46 Comments
- Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) closes on the purchase of eight more restaurant properties from Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) for $9.4M.
- Price represents a capitalization rate consistent with our investment thresholds and past transactions. The leases have a current weighted average remaining term of approximately 8.5 years.
- It's the sixth closing of the acquisition announced in September 2017 with 28 properties now closed for about $42M; the remaining closings are expected to be completed through the rest of 2019.
- Previously: FCPT announces acquisition of a property for $2.5M (Dec. 31, 2018)