MDC sets special meeting to consider FrontFour board push

Jan. 18, 2019 5:03 PM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)STGWBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) has set a special meeting of shareholders to take up the push by FrontFour Capital to replace three directors.
  • The meeting's set for June 4, concurrent with its annual meeting -- a move it says will save expense and disruption rather than having two meetings in quick succession.
  • FrontFour, which owns about 5.3% of the company, has pressed for executive changes for some time and earlier this month requested a special meeting to consider the move.
  • MDC also says its board adopted an advance notice by-law setting a framework for notice for nominating directors; that by-law is effective immediately and will be presented to shareholders for confirmation June 4.
  • It's retained Kingsdale Advisors as strategic shareholder/communications adviser, and Stikeman Elliott as legal advisers, as it considers strategic alternatives.
