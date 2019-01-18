Nikkei: Suzuki plans $547M new plant in India
Jan. 18, 2019 5:24 PM ETSuzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Suzuki Motor (OTCPK:SZKMY) will build a new plant in India with a ¥60B investment (about $547M), a move that should raise capacity by double digits, Nikkei reports.
- That's part of a goal to triple sales by 2030 in the country, Suzuki's biggest market.
- The new facility will bring overall annual capacity up 13%, to 2.25M units.
- It's the third operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat; Suzuki says it's completed construction of that subsidiary's second plant, devoted to the Swift subcompact, and opened a powertrain plant.
- The company also has a 56.2% stake in local unit Maruti Suzuki India.