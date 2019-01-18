FedEx begins offering buyouts to U.S. workers; to cost $450M-$575M

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) discloses it has started offering buyouts to U.S. employees and expects the program to cost $450M-$575M before taxes, although actual costs will depend on employee acceptance rates.
FDX says in an SEC filing that it expects the program to result in savings to total $225M-$275M on an annualized basis beginning in FY 2020.
The buyouts are part of a reorganization plan the company unveiled last month alongside its FQ2 earnings, which also included reductions of FedEx Express' international network capacity and limited hiring.
