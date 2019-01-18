Con Ed to impose moratorium on new Westchester County nat gas service
Jan. 18, 2019
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) tells New York state regulators that it will impose a temporary moratorium on new natural gas service in parts of Westchester County due to limited space on existing pipelines.
- "Until our efforts align demand with available supply, we will no longer be accepting applications for new natural gas connections in most of our Westchester service area," the company says.
- New York's Department of Public Service says the moratorium is the result of a significant recent spike in demand for gas; groups supporting more gas infrastructure in New York blame the state’s "continued blockade on gas infrastructure, which will make it harder... and more expensive for New Yorkers to heat their homes."