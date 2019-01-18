Schlumberger CEO sees 'tough year in North America' as shale boom slows

U.S. shale production likely will slow this year as drillers cut their budgets in response to lower oil prices, says Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) CEO Paal Kibsgaard, who is seeing the company's customers taking a more conservative spending approach so far.

"We could be facing a more moderate growth in U.S. shale production in coming years," Kibsgaard said during today’s earnings conference call.

While drilling activity should pick up outside the U.S., "I think it’s going to be a fairly tough year in North America," the CEO said, expecting U.S. shale producers will spend within cash flow and focus on drilled but uncompleted wells instead of drilling new ones.

Assuming WTI oil prices recover to average roughly 2018 levels of at least $60/bbl, operator focus on some of the thousands of DUCs would still drive U.S. production growth but at a rate "substantially" lower than the 1.9M bbl/day in 2018, Kibsgaard said.

Despite volatile oil prices and expected slower activity in early 2019, SLB is "more or less sold out" of its high-end product lines and advanced technologies, according to Kibsgaard, adding that much of the company's 2019 planned capex of $1.5B-$1.7B will focus on making sure it has enough capacity to take on more work requiring that equipment.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, NDP, PXE, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, NANR, FTXN, JHME