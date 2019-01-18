Petrobras to stop taking subsidized state bank loans, CEO says
Jan. 18, 2019 1:07 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Petrobras (PBR -0.2%) plans to stop taking loans from public banks at "special rates" to finance projects, as "large companies that have easy access to the financial markets do not need to be subsidized with public resources that should be invested in programs in favor of society," CEO Roberto Castello Branco says.
- A list released by new Brazilian Pres. Bolsonaro of the 50 largest borrowers at the state-controlled BNDES development bank showed Petrobras as the leading recipient of credit lines and equity capital disbursed by the bank.
- Bolsonaro has criticized BNDES’ allegedly corrupt lending practices in building “national champion” companies under the leftist Workers’ Party governments during 2003-16.