Spotlight burns bright on Tesla's $920M wildcard

Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) sharp drop on Friday places shares about 16% below the conversion price on $920M worth of convertible senior notes coming due on March 1.

On the Q3 earnings call, Elon Musk said the company didn't plan to raise equity or debt. "The current operating plan is to pay off our debts and not to refinance them but to pay them off and reduce the debt load and overall leverage of the company," stated Elon Musk on the call (transcript).

The ticking clock on the convertible notes expiration should be a major topic on the company's Q4 earnings call in just a few weeks if shares stay below the $359.87 strike price. Anyone have a thought?