Avedro on deck for IPO

Waltham, MA-based Avedro (AVDR) has filed a prospectus for an $86M IPO.

The commercial-stage ophthalmology-focused med tech firm markets treatments for corneal ectatic disorders (thinning of the cornea) and correcting refractive conditions aimed at improving vision to reduce dependence on corrective eyewear.

Its Avedro Corneal Remodeling Platform consists of its KXL and Mosaic ultraviolet light systems and a lineup of proprietary riboflavin drug formulations. The company says when both are applied to the cornea a biochemical reaction called corneal collagen cross-linking occurs which strengthens it and modifies its shape, improving focusing power.

2018 Financials (9 mo.)($M): Revenue: 19.5 (+25.0%); Operating Expenses: 27.8 (+29.3%); Net Loss: (18.7) (-28.1%); Cash Flow Ops: (16.4) (+3.5%).