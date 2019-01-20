Democrats reject Trump bid to end shutdown

President Trump proposed an immigration deal on Saturday to end a 29-day partial government shutdown, including temporary protections for "Dreamers” and other immigrants, in exchange for $5.7B in border wall funding.

"It was the president who singled-handedly took away DACA and TPS protections in the first place. Offering some protections back in exchange for the wall is not a compromise but more hostage taking," said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump's proposal also included $800M for humanitarian assistance, $805M for drug detection teams at the border, as well as the hiring of extra border agents and new teams to reduce a backlog of immigration cases.