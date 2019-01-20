Top News

World leaders are ditching Davos

|By:, SA News Editor

The World Economic Forum will kick off in Davos, Switzerland, this week, but many key world leaders have canceled their trips with more pressing matters at home.

Among them: President Trump (dealing with a government shutdown), Britain's Theresa May (working out a new Brexit plan), France's Emmanuel Macron (struggling to stop street protests), China's Xi Jinping (grappling with a slowing economy) and India's Narendra Modi (fighting for a second term).

The official theme of the 2019 WEF meeting is "Globalization 4.0 - What It Means And How It Could Benefit Us All."

