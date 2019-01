Following some hiccups last month, a European Union-wide tax on the world's top digital companies may soon be in reach.

"We made a compromise offer to Germany in December and I am convinced that a deal is within arm’s reach between now and the end of March," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire declared.

"With the European elections just a few months away, our citizens would find it incomprehensible if we gave up on this."

Related: AMZN, FB, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL