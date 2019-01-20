Consumer  | Top News

E-cigarette future may go up in smoke

|By:, SA News Editor

"I'll tell you this. If the youth use continues to rise, and we see significant increases in use in 2019, on top of the dramatic rise in 2018, the entire [e-cigarette] category will face an existential threat," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

"Youth use of e-cigarettes has become an epidemic. "It could be 'game over' for some [of] these products until they can successfully traverse the regulatory process. I think the stakes are that high."

