William Hill -2% after trading update

William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY, OTCPK:WIMHF) says it expects operating profit for 2018 to be down 15% to £234M. The mark is roughly in line with prior guidance calling for a range of £225M to £245M.

While the bookmaker cites "excellent growth" in the U.S. where it's now active in seven states, results were "challenged by wider high street conditions."

William Hill is due to release full 2018 results on March 1.

William Hill trading statement