Fang Holdings names new CEO, proposes CIH spinoff

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) names Jian Liu, its current president, as CEO, replacing Vincent Tianquan Mo, effective immediately.

Mo will continue to serve as chairman.

Deputy CFO Zijin Li is now acting CFO and board secretary, succeeding Hua Lei, who will serve as chief investment officer.

Exploring a number of options to spin off its China Index Holdings unit, including a potential distribution of CIH's ordinary shares to Fang's shareholders, a potential private sale of CIH ordinary shares, or a potential listing of CIH on a major stock exchange in the U.S. or other global stock exchanges.

Submits a draft registration in the U.S. for a possible initial public offering; number of ADSs and dollar amount to be raised hasn't been determined.

