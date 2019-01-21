Village Farms plans to list on Nasdaq, 1.1M sq. ft. of green house completed and awaiting health Canada review

Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF) filed an application to list its common shares on Nasdaq under the symbol VFF. The company will voluntarily delist its common shares from the OTCQX, upon commencement of trading of its common shares on Nasdaq, however, it will continue to be listed on the TSX under the symbol VFF.

The company's Canadian cannabis joint venture, Pure Sunfarms completed conversion of all of the growing area in the fourth and final quadrant of its 1.1M sq. ft. greenhouse facility in Delta, British Columbia.

The fourth quadrant, totaling ~206K sq. ft. and third quadrant ~138K sq, ft. are currently under review by Health Canada in respect of amendment of Pure Sunfarms’ cultivation license, which will, in aggregate, expand Pure Sunfarms’ permitted production area by ~344K sq, ft. to just over 1.03M sq. ft., with the remaining ~69K sq. ft. of the 1.1M sq. ft. facility currently in the process of being converted for extraction activities.

The company plans to put the ~344K sq. ft. of greenhouse currently under review by Health Canada into production as soon as Health Canada’s review is complete and its cultivation license is amended.

Shares were up 20.39% on TSX on 21st Jan.

Press Release